AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ACM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AECOM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

