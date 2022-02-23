Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,556 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day moving average is $205.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.