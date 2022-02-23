Advisor Resource Council Purchases 176 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,548,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

BIO stock opened at $582.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.