AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $64.00. The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.17. Approximately 3,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 206,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

