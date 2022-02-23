Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

NYSE:AAP traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.22. 29,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

