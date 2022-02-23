Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adient worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

ADNT stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.99. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

