Add.xyz (ADD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.21 million and $327.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00109460 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.