AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $37.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AHCO traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 3,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

