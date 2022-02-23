ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,361 shares of company stock worth $7,784,430.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

