AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 162,855 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

