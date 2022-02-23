AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
