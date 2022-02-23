Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
About Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)
Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of medical products through subsidiaries. The firm intends to acquire through its MariJ Pharma subsidiary, portions or complete ownership of licenses and grow operations in one or more states and is seeking to cultivate, organically extract and process its medicinal hemp crops year around in indoor facilities.
