Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADIG stock opened at GBX 102.03 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 91 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.42). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

