AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.29

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.29 and last traded at $146.18, with a volume of 64023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

