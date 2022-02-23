Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aaron’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.