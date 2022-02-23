9,437 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.