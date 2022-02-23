8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.68.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,437 shares of company stock worth $1,533,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after buying an additional 216,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

