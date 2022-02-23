88,834 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 88,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALKT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In related news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $184,446.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.