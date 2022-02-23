88,834 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 88,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of ALKT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In related news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $184,446.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.