7,274 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

