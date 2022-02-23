$7.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $30.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 20,696,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,503,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

