$67.29 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will report sales of $67.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.55 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $226.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riskified.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,933,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 86,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Riskified has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

