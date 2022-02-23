$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report $62.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.13 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

