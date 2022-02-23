$61.44 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) to post $61.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.29 million. JFrog reported sales of $45.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $274.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.69 million, with estimates ranging from $329.51 million to $357.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 591,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,826,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

