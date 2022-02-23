604 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $259.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,971. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

