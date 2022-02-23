$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to post $58.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 106,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,355. The stock has a market cap of $518.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

