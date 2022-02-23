54,450 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 150,070.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $218,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

