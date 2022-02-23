524,781 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 524,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

