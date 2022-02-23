$5.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.55 and the highest is $6.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $14.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,222. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.