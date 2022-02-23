45,020 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

GDXJ traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. 421,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,541. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

