44,900 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
About Metromile
Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.
