44,900 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81. Metromile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

MILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.