4,475 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

TCBI opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.