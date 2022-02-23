37,301 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $3,071,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $68,421,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWK opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.