343 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,463.41 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,441.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,601.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,777.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.