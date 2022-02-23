33,125 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 127,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,927. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

