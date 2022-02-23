$329.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $329.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.