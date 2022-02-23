$325.86 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will post sales of $325.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $388.22 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

