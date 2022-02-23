31,470 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,823. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

