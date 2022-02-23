$31.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $31.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.89 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target stock traded down $8.04 on Tuesday, reaching $196.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.73. Target has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

