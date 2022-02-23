3,076 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 630.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

