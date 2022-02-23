30,500 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 935,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

