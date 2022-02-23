$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $16.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 371,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $2,162,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

