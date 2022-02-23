$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $16.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.38. 2,392,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

