28,922 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $1,721,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Primoris Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 455,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.