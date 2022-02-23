2,573 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.