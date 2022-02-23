$24.60 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.49 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Markforged.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,775. Markforged has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96.

