239,061 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.11% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,159,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,941,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,723,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.93.
Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
