23,900 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 73,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

