2,280 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $488.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,257. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.37 and a 200-day moving average of $612.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

