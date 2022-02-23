21,548 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,382,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,751,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

ON stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

