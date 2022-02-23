20,376 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $154,780,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. 173,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

