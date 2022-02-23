19,410 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263,599 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $386,828,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

